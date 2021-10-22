Truck crashes and flips, killing driver in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A driver died Thursday night at the scene of a solo vehicle crash.

The driver was by himself on Metcalf Road in San Jose when he drove into an embankment on an ‘S’ curve in the road, which caused the Chevrolet truck to flip onto the driver’s side, according to the San Jose Police Department.

It happened around 10 p.m., two miles east of Monterey Road.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver to leave the road. It is the 47th deadly crash in San Jose of 2021.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the driver and notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.