(KRON) — A 74-year-old woman was injured after a hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Sonoma County, CHP Santa Rosa said on Facebook. The driver of a septic truck lost control and crashed head-on into a Mercedes-Benz SUV near Calistoga Road and Alpine Road around 11:38 a.m.

The truck rolled onto the roadway before crashing into the SUV. The 74-year-old female driver suffered major injuries, CHP said.

The male driver of the truck ran away from the scene before authorities arrived. Photos of the crash were posted by CHP (below).

As of Thursday evening, CHP has not reported that the suspect driver was located. Anyone with information about this crash or the suspect who left the scene is asked to call 707-588-1400.