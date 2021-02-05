Truck fire temporarily shuts down US-101 in SF

UPDATE: As of 1:10 p.m. all lanes have reopened, per CHP.

Original Story:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A truck fire has closed two lanes of Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire occurred just north of the Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp, and lanes three and four are expected to be closed for about an hour.

Traffic can still sneak by in the first and second lanes, but motorists are advised to use I-280 northbound to get into downtown San Francisco.

***Lane Closure due to truck fire***



US-101 n/b, just N/ of Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp, the #3 & 4 lanes will be closed for approximately 60 mins. for clean-up & freeway inspection. #1 & 2 lanes are open.



Please use I-280 n/b into downtown SF & for SFOBB access. pic.twitter.com/C9ROJTTOSO — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) February 5, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.