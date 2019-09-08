Truck full of personal items stolen from San Francisco LGBTQ group

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The return from a fun trip to the Burning Man Festival turned into a nightmare for San Francisco based group the GlamCocks.

Surveillance video from Monday night shows their 26-foot rental truck filled with important personal items being driven away.

“At first I was in disbelief and then I started crying because I knew that the truck was stolen,” Stefana Morgan said.

Morgan said they parked their rental truck on 26th and Indiana Monday night — and the next morning, everything was gone.

The group’s campers lost tents, clothing, costumes and years of artwork.

Morgan said it’s disheartening this has happened to an LGBTQ group that’s already been marginalized.

“Frankly the retail value of what these people stole, it pales in comparison to the sentimental value of what they stole,” Morgan said.

The group said the rental company has not been helping and so far the video is all they have of the thief taking off with their things.

Tom Seago was shocked that someone had the audacity to steal an entire truck.

But what really bothers him is that what was taken is mostly personal.

“It’s stuff that will literally will have no value to anyone else,” Seago said.

Seago said he wants people to be aware of this crime because other trucks could be targeted.

“We need to know that this crime exists and that we need to stand up as a community, not just Burning Man, not just LGBTQ — this is San Francisco, this is our community and if we don’t want this in it we need to do something about it.”