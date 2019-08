HAYWARD (KRON) – Several lanes of eastbound Highway 92 are blocked Wednesday morning after a tow truck went off the road.

Crews have been making progress since the crash was reported around 1 a.m.

CHP said the tow truck had veered off the road and down onto an embankment.

The tow truck driver was not injured and has remained on site assisting crews.

Only one lane of eastbound traffic is open at this time; expect delays.

