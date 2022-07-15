SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A pickup truck and a Muni bus collided early Friday, San Francisco Police told KRON4.

The collision happened in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood at Haight and Cole streets, just south of Golden Gate Park’s panhandle, around 4:37 a.m.

“All parties remained on scene,” Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. “Medics were summoned to the scene, evaluated both drivers and a passenger, and released them at the scene.”

No arrests were made, Rueca stated, and “impairment due to drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.