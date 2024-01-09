(KRON) — Early Tuesday morning, a man heard someone trying to break into his work truck in Redwood City. When he came out to investigate, the suspects pulled a gun on him before making off with his truck.

Around 12:25 a.m., Redwood City police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on the 3700 block of Rolison Road. The victim told officers that he had heard the suspects breaking into his white Ford F250 and came out to confront them. The victim yelled at the two suspects after which the suspects pulled out a hand gun and ordered the victim to “stop,” officials said.

The suspects then allegedly got into the truck and drove away. Police said a light-colored Toyota Rav4 Highlander was seen stopped a little down the street and appeared to wait for the suspects before following them off the scene.

The first suspect is described as an adult, slender build, early to mid-twenties, dressed in black clothing and wearing a black balaclava style face mask. The second is described as a man also dressed in black clothing and black balaclava style mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100.