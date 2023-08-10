(BCN) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a busy afternoon during which he allegedly committed crimes in Walnut Creek, unincorporated Walnut Creek, and Pleasant Hill.

The man started by allegedly trying to use a hammer to burglarize a home on Birch Drive, near Treat Boulevard, in unincorporated Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek police spokesperson Lt. Holley Connors said.

The suspect then allegedly committed a carjacking on Treat Boulevard before dumping the vehicle at approximately 1:59 p.m. on West Holly Drive in Walnut Creek.

The man is then suspected of stealing a landscaper’s van. The shirtless suspect was apprehended 45 minutes later on Hookston Street in Pleasant Hill, police said.

