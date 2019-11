SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire on the Bay Bridge is causing major delays Wednesday night.

Video shows a pickup truck engulfed in large flames in the middle lanes on the bridge near Treasure Island.

As of 8:16 p.m., the fire appeared to be out, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the eastbound direction.

