Trump announces $700M in funding for Bay Area public transit

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a huge announcement regarding funding for the Bay Area during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Trump announced the Bay Area will receive more than $700 million to “aid in economic recovery” and that the money will go to San Francisco International Airport, Muni, and BART operations.

“I am proud to announce the San Francisco Bay area will receive over $700M in federal funds to support continued operations and support workers at @flySFO Intl Airport and for transit on @sfmta_muni &@SFBART,” he tweeted.

I am proud to announce the San Francisco Bay Area will receive over $700M in federal funds to support continued operations and support workers at @flySFO Intl Airport and for transit on @sfmta_muni & @SFBart. This money will aid in economic recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Trump also tweeted more federal funding for other public transit systems nationwide, including Seattle, Portland, and Washington, D.C.

DC’s @WMATA system is getting over $876M, a big boost to stay open & operating! The federal funds will keep workers paid & buses & trains running on a limited schedule as they are needed for essential trips. Good news for those who rely on transit! Congrats to @MayorBowser & all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

I am proud to announce the Portland Area’s @trimet will receive over $184M in federal funds to support continued operations of their transit system. This will keep workers on the job and help the economic recovery by ensuring reliable transportation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

I am pleased to announce that the Seattle area’s @SoundTransit will receive over $166M in federal funds from @USDOT to help keep the transit system open & operational, helping get people to work or make necessary trips. These funds help replace lost fare revenue, very important! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

