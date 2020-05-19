Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Trump announces $700M in funding for Bay Area public transit

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a huge announcement regarding funding for the Bay Area during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Trump announced the Bay Area will receive more than $700 million to “aid in economic recovery” and that the money will go to San Francisco International Airport, Muni, and BART operations.

“I am proud to announce the San Francisco Bay area will receive over $700M in federal funds to support continued operations and support workers at @flySFO Intl Airport and for transit on @sfmta_muni &@SFBART,” he tweeted.

Trump also tweeted more federal funding for other public transit systems nationwide, including Seattle, Portland, and Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News