Trump bashes Pelosi for her support of SF’s Chinatown during start of pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump bashed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for supporting San Francisco’s Chinatown during the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

At a White House briefing on Wednesday, the president was asked about the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Look I feel very bad for the World Health Organization,” Trump said to start. “But it’s been a tool of China. You take a look at everything that’s happened and they’ve been wrong. I was all for it at the beginning, what do I know?”

The president then focused on the closing of the U.S. borders to China.

“They (WHO) didn’t want our borders closed. They’re criticizing me for closing the border,” Trump said. “I did that very early. By the way I did that very early while Nancy Pelosi was trying to have in San Francisco parties in Chinatown because she thought it would be great.”



Pelosi and other officials were very strict on any xenophobia towards Asian communities when the outbreak was in its early stages. They made it clear that any hate would not be tolerated.

Trump said Pelosi’s support of Chinatown was her way of showing that the coronavirus didn’t exist.

“She wanted to show that this thing doesn’t exist,” he said. “We have some politicians on the other side that don’t know what they’re doing.”

