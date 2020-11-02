Counter-protesters clash with Trump car caravan in Marin City

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was caught on camera throwing eggs at a car participating in a Trump caravan Sunday in Marin City.

The woman recording says they were trying to leave the Marin City Target parking lot when an angry mob starting screaming at them.

The caravan started in Santa Rosa, then moved to Novato and then finally Marin City.

The woman says it is insulting that there are false reporters that the car caravan was out trying to incite something.

Marin City residents expressed their concerns on social media.

Tr$&p supporters roll into Marin City a predominantly black community w intention to intimidate. Thanks for rallying the vote #marincitymatters #BlackLivesMatter @marinij pic.twitter.com/T4uOa2Jv9l — Katy Foster (@kfostertweet) November 1, 2020

Multiple reports of a Trump 2020 rally today at the Marin City shopping center parking lot off Highway 101. Residents are shocked and confused why Trump supporters decided to go to Marin City, a predominantly Black community, so close to Election Day. https://t.co/IWlljMenjz — Lorenzo Morotti (@Enzomorotti) November 1, 2020

Multiple times today did I see these obnoxious Trump trucks around Marin and Sonoma county. Lots of kids and old men beeping and flipping me off despite no Biden/Harris bumper sticker? Y?? pic.twitter.com/9beDLKIPWJ — Jasmine Boaler (@jasmineboaler) November 2, 2020