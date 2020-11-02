Counter-protesters clash with Trump car caravan in Marin City

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was caught on camera throwing eggs at a car participating in a Trump caravan Sunday in Marin City.
The woman recording says they were trying to leave the Marin City Target parking lot when an angry mob starting screaming at them.
The caravan started in Santa Rosa, then moved to Novato and then finally Marin City.
The woman says it is insulting that there are false reporters that the car caravan was out trying to incite something.
Marin City residents expressed their concerns on social media.