Trump changes tone in new tweet about California wildfires

BUTTE COUNTY (AP) - President Donald Trump is taking a more empathetic tone in tweeting about California’s devastating wildfires.

Early Saturday, the president threatened to withhold federal payments to California, claiming its forest management is “so poor.” He also remarked that “there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly fires in California.” And he blamed what he called “gross mismanagement of the forests.”

By late Saturday afternoon, Trump’s tone had changed. In a tweet, he noted that tens of thousands of acres had been burned and said, “Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died.”

Trump closed by saying, “God Bless them all.

 

