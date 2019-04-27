Trump congratulates 49ers draft pick Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Nick Bosa has a prominent fan.

President Donald Trump tweeted out congratulations to Bosa on Saturday for being the second overall pick in the NFL draft. Trump told Bosa he will be a great player and to “always stay true to yourself.”

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

The Ohio State defensive end has been a public supporter of Trump on social media, once referring to him in an acronym as the greatest of all-time.

Bosa’s social media history has been under scrutiny for calling former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “clown” for his protests during the national anthem and liking a post that contained homophobic and racist hashtags.

Bosa on Friday said that was a “bad, bad decision” and apologized.

