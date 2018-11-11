Trump draws criticism after threatening to withhold federal aid to California

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The president of the California firefighters union says President Donald Trump's threat to withhold federal funds to California is "shameful" and "dangerously wrong."

In his first comment on the massive wildfires, Trump tweeted Saturday "so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

California Professional Firefighters President Brian Rice says the "shameful attack" on California is an attack on the thousands of firefighters on the front lines.

From @CAFirefighters Pres. Brian Rice: "The president's attack is ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to victims and to our #firefighters on the front lines. #CA fire victims need support instead of recrimination and blame." Full statement HERE: https://t.co/femcjxC0PY https://t.co/tQHtqiWZEB — CPF (@CAFirefighters) November 10, 2018

Rice says Trump's assertion that California's forest management policies are to blame for catastrophic wildfire is "dangerously wrong."

He points out wildfires are sparked and spread "by parched vegetation, high winds, low humidity and geography."Rice says natural disasters are not red or blue, "they destroy regardless of party."

The International Association of Fighters also took aim at President Trump for his remarks:

The San Francisco Firefighters Executive Board added," Firefighters and first responders are currently risking their lives for fellow Americans, putting themselves in harms way because they took an oath to serve. It is now time for you to abide by your oath to 'preserve, protect, and defend.'"

Lives have been lost. Entire towns have been burned to the ground. Cars abandoned on the side of the road. People are being forced to flee their homes. This is not a time for partisanship. This is a time for coordinating relief and response and lifting those in need up. https://t.co/sAZ3QULV8G — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 10, 2018

President Trump changed his tone late Saturday, taking a more empathic approach in responding California wildfire devastation.

These California fires are expanding very, very quickly (in some cases 80-100 acres a minute). If people don’t evacuate quickly, they risk being overtaken by the fire. Please listen to evacuation orders from State and local officials! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres. Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

