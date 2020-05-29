Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies after Twitter fact check

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Trump signed an executive order against social media companies Thursday after Twitter fact checked two of his tweets.

The order is aimed at curtailing the power of social media platforms.

There’s serious doubts about the president’s proposal and whether it could survive judicial scrutiny.

“When they try to silence views they disagree with by selectively applying a fact check, fact check, f-a-c-t, fact check,” Trump said.

Signing an executive order Thursday, President Trump is accusing social media companies of censoring voices.

Notably Bay Area tech giants: Twitter, Facebook and Google.

This after Twitter fact checked two of his tweets this week that made misleading claims about voting by mail in the 2020 elections.

The executive order makes it easier to sue social media companies.

“If the law isn’t changed, I don’t believe the president is an enforcement entity has much latitude because the judges should support, the law should support congress and the law of the land of pending a change,” Rob Enderle said.

KRONon spoke to tech analyst Rob Enderle who is concerned about a political divide.

“I really don’t think this approach is going to play out well and it’s certainly going to alienate the social media companies from both him and the Republican party and probably will remind twitter that they probably should have banned the president and maybe the next time that they will,” he said.

Enderle says Twitter may be overmatched against the government and says that twitter is not in the same financial situation as Google and Facebook to fight this kind of battle.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted Wednesday the social media platform will continue to fact check.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News he believes Facebook should not be the arbiter of truth.

Legal experts say trump’s proposal might be unconstitutional because it risks infringing on the first amendment rights of private companies.

