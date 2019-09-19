Trump threatens environmental action against San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump says he’s sending San Francisco a notice of violation for its homeless problem.

The president told reports aboard Air Force One on Wednesday that a tremendous amount of raw sewage from the homeless problem- including needles – is going into storm drains that then goes into the ocean.

He said the city is in “total violation” and that he will ask the Environmental Protection Agency to send out a notice very soon.

It was not immediately clear which environmental laws Trump believes San Francisco has violated.

“In the case of Los Angeles it’s a disaster, in the case of, if you look at San Francisco it’s a total disaster what’s happening, what are they going to ruin those cities. We’re going to get involved very soon a federal basis if they don’t clean up their act. One of the things that we’re very upset about and angry about is we’re paying a lot of money to Los Angeles to build the subway system, billions of billions of dollars, and you have tents all over the place, and really you have a sanitary issue because this water is rushing into the ocean. And this is supposed to be storm water, it’s not supposed to be sewage and you have these Democrat, liberal politicians, if they don’t straighten out the federal government will have to come in,” Trump said.

But San Francisco Mayor London Breed responded to the president on Twitter, saying “If the president wants to talk about homelessness, we are committed to working on actual solutions, like adding 1,000 new shelter beds by next year and working to pass a $600 million affordable housing bond to create more badly needed housing. We wish the federal government would offer support on solutions that help people exit homelessness.”

