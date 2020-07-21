Trump threatens to send federal forces to Oakland, other ‘Democrat’ cities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to send federal agents to major US cities including Oakland to “deal with unrest.”

This comes after federal police in Portland, Oregon were seen taking demonstrators away in unmarked cars over the weekend.

“We’re sending law enforcement,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We can’t let this happen to the cities.”

Trump mentioned New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, and Oakland as possible places for sending federal forces, noting the cities’ mayors as “liberal Democrats.”

“I’m gonna do something, that I can tell you. Because we are not gonna let New York, and Chicago, and Philadelphia, and Detroit, and Baltimore, and all of these – Oakland is a mess, we’re not gonna let this happen in our country. All run by liberal democrats,” he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in his COVID-19 briefing Monday said “the answer is no and we would reject it” when asked if he had received prior notice about the possibility of federal agents being sent to Oakland or any other city in California.

In an interview the same day, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf called on the president to send “COVID relief – not troops.”

“Oakland needs COVID relief – not troops – from our President,” Schaaf said. “He should stop slandering diverse, progressive cities like Oakland in his racist dog whistles and divisive campaign tactics.”

Schaaf went on to note that her city had not been disrupted by any recent protests.

“We are not experiencing any civil unrest right now. But the presence of Trump-ordered military troops to Oakland would likely incite it,” Schaaf added.

Latest Stories: