Trump to visit Bay Area on Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in the Bay Area on Tuesday for a fundraiser lunch event.

We first told you last month about the luncheon, which is being hosted by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr., RNC Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts, and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

The event’s time and location have not been made public at this time.

Trump will reportedly discuss homelessness, CNN reports, and will join Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson in San Francisco “to show support for the idea of homeless opportunity zones.”

The zone program gives tax incentives to people who invest in low-income communities with the goal of rehabilitating those communities by creating job opportunities and economic growth,” according to CNN.

Trump will then travel to Los Angeles for another campaign fundraiser and will again meet with Carson, who is traveling separately.

Tickets to Trump’s campaign luncheon ranged from $1,000 to $100,000 and have reportedly sold out.

An activist group that owns one of the “Baby Trump” balloons is organizing a campaign to get the balloon to fly over the Trump event.

