Trump visits Bay Area for campaign fundraiser

PALO ALTO (KRON) – President Donald Trump landed in Santa Clara County just after 11 a.m. Monday.

This is a first for him as this will be his first visit to the Bay Area as sitting president.

He did campaign here once in early 2016 when he was running for the White House.

Trump’s visit was short but it was also be filled with traffic problems.

After landing he headed to Portola Valley for a private fundraiser, the location of which has not been disclosed.

He left around 2 p.m. and went to Los Angeles for another campaign fundraiser.

Drivers in the area were advised to plan on CHP and local police briefly shutting down Hwy-101 and city streets for the president’s motorcade to go through.

As the president began his visit to California, he spoke about the state’s homelessness problem.

Trump says the people of San Francisco and Los Angeles are fed up with homelessness and his administration will be “doing something” about it.

The president spoke about the problem Tuesday aboard Air Force One.

Trump mentioned the creation of a task force but offered no specifics about what might be done.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he hopes Trump will work with the city to end homelessness but that he hasn’t been invited to meet with the president.

