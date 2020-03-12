TSA workers test positive for COVID-19 in San Jose now quarantined, along with 42 co-workers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It is not clear if, or to what extent, passengers may have been at risk but three TSA workers have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Jose.

They, along with at least 42 of their co-workers, are now under quarantine.

A representative of the TSA Screeners Union says anxiety is running high among her colleagues.

“Anxiety, especially for the younger one, you’d think it was for the older ones but anxiety is going through their minds,” Carolyn Bauer said.

TSA Union Local 1230 spokesperson Carolyn Bauer says she and her fellow TSA workers are worried.

“Out FSD spoke to us right after we found out Monday night, so first thing Tuesday morning before the checkpoint even opened up, he had meetings at the one terminal and then had meetings at the other terminal let us know. CDC came in and all of the precautions that they were taking and gave us some information,” Bauer said.

In a statement, the Transportation Security Administration confirms that three officers who work at the airport have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come into contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home.”

The Terminal B screening checkpoints remain open.

The union says some screeners have been asked to work longer hours. It’s a stressful time, says Bauer.

“They still have anxiety, even though he’s following the Santa Clara County recommendations and the health recommendations with this kind of disease, especially now that it’s a pandemic, they’re nervous and again we have a variety of people from young to old as officers,” Bauer said.

Bauer says the infected screeners worked the night shift in Terminal B, screening passengers on Alaska and Southwest Airlines.

Some screeners are wearing masks and gloves and the facility is being routinely deep cleaned.

It’s not clear if or how many passengers may have come into contact with the infected screeners but they too are worried about close contact with the traveling public, says Bauer.

“Yes, when we first heard about this and we had employees that wore the masks, we had some that were allowed to wear the masks because they were very worried or had allergies or they had more underlying causes that make them more susceptible, so yeah they were much more worried about the traveling public,” Bauer said.

Working with the TSA is the County Health Department which issued a statement saying:

“The risk of transmission is extremely low for individuals who are not in close proximity for an extended period of time.”

