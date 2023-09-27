(BCN) — A Tulare man died in a shooting in East Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 23rd Avenue, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No arrest has been announced and no suspect details were immediately available in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

