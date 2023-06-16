A wax figure of Tupac Shakur is seen in a San Francisco museum. (Image courtesy Madame Tussauds)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In celebration of what would have been Tupac Shakur’s 52nd birthday, Madame Tussauds announced Friday that his wax figure has returned to its San Francisco museum.

Tupac’s figure was one of the first rolled out when Madame Tussauds opened its San Francisco location 2014. The figure was later loaned to Madame Tussauds’ Hollywood wax museum to be featured in the 1990’s exhibit.

The legendary rapper’s figure has been retouched throughout the years to preserve its incredible likeness. It was created by studio artists who worked meticulously for six months to capture the rapper’s features. His figure is bare-chested and emblazoned with all the late rapper’s infamous tattoos.

Tupac was a trailblazer in 1990’s hip-hop music and his lyrics included many odes the San Francisco Bay Area.

Friday was officially “Tupac Shakur Day” in the City of Oakland. Shakur once claimed in a 1993 interview, “I give all my love to Oakland, if I’ma claim somewhere, I’ma claim Oakland.”