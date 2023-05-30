(KRON) — A turtle that somehow made its way into the track at the Union City BART Station last weekend was rescued and handed over to an animal welfare nonprofit, according to a tweet from BART. The turtle was spotted on Saturday by a train operator on the track.

The operator alerted staff, and the station agent on duty was able to recover the turtle from the track. The agent housed the turtle in the station agent booth until members of the Ohlone Humane Society arrived to rescue the turtle.

“In my 27 years at BART, I can say, I never have heard of a turtle breach into the Right-of-Way,” said the track supervisor, according to BART. “Most who heard about it were, well, shell-shocked.”

Photos accompanying the tweet showed the turtle visible on the track and on the floor of the agent booth in front of the lost and found drawer.