Tushar Atre murder: Reward increased to $150K, new video released

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) – A reward of $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in connection with the murder of tech executive Tushar Atre back in October.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released new video showing the suspects walking out of an alley from East Cliff Drive onto Pleasure Point Drive – where Atre lived.

Atre was kidnapped from his home on Oct. 1 and found dead several hours later in a car in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the crimes must submit that information no later than Dec. 30 to Sgt. Ainsworth at 831-454-7635.

