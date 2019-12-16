TV show on Ghost Ship warehouse fire canceled

OAKLAND (KRON) – A TV series about the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire has been scrapped.

The writers, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, said that since word got out about the early stages of the project, many friends and families of the victims have contacted them to reconsider the project.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Waldman said in part “We will not be proceeding and will do our part to leave the families and survivors to their grief and loss, in the fervent hope that someday they find not just comfort but also a measure of justice.”

(1/6) We believe in the power of art, and specifically of this medium, to effect change, and had hoped to harness that power not just on behalf of the victims of tragedy at the Ghost Ship, but also to help to call to account those who most bear responsibility for it. — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) December 14, 2019

The deadly fire happened three years ago and killed 36 people.

In the Ghost Ship trial, defendant Max Harris was acquitted of charges and a mistrial was declared for Derick Almena.

Almena is expected back in court in January.

