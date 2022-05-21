SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police assisted a mother in delivering twins Friday night from a vehicle.

Police say they responded to a call for help from a driver who needed help getting to a hospital. When police arrived, they saw the mother giving birth to a child.

Officials “quickly used their training and skills to assist and comfort the family and newborn,” as stated in a tweet.

After more officials arrived on scene, the mother gave birth to another baby. The mother and her twins were taken to a hospital after her second birth.

Police say the family is expected to be okay, and the babies are healthy. No other details were provided from the incident.