SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 2024 is already off to a rough start for Silicon Valley and San Francisco’s tech workers. Twitch, a video streaming company based in SF, announced it will slash 500 employees from its workforce.

Twitch CEO Daniel Clancy offered “my sincerest apology to everyone who is leaving Twitch. You are some of the most talented, committed, and creative people I have ever worked with.”

Clancy hosted a Twitch video stream on Thursday detailing what the layoffs will entail for employees. He also sent a lengthy email to his staff, writing, “I regret having to share that we are taking the painful step to reduce our headcount by just over 500 people across Twitch. Twitch remains focused on serving our streamers and ensuring that this is the best place to livestream for many years to come.”

Clancy said decision-makers worked hard in 2023 to run the company “as sustainably as possible,” but layoffs are now necessary to cut costs and increase efficiency. Clancy also cited competition from other tech companies, $1 billion paid to streamers who produced content, and over-optimistic revenue projections, as reasons for cutting costs.

His email continued, “It has become clear that our organization is still meaningfully larger than it needs to be given the size of our business. Last year we paid out over $1 billion to streamers.”

Twitch is owned by Amazon. Amazon-owned companies including Prime Video, Audible, and MGM Studios units, notified many employees that their jobs were getting axed earlier this week.

Google slashed hundreds of employees‘ jobs as the company changed priorities. On Wednesday night, hundreds of Google’s employees lost corporate access and then received notice that their roles had been eliminated completely.

Employees hit with layoffs held roles in hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams.

Google told KRON4 that these changes come as it continues to cut costs and invest in its biggest priorities, including artificial intelligence. Google is currently locked in a fierce rivalry with Microsoft as both tech giants strive to lead in the artificial intelligence domain.

Google’s headquarters is located in Mountain View, and the company has offices sprinkled around Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.