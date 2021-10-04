Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asks ‘how much?’ for Facebook domain

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. The 2020 pandemic lockdowns could have been virtual reality’s chance to offer an escape for the homebound. The success of Facebook’s latest VR gear could show whether the industry has finally cracked the code. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Facebook-owned products were down for hours on Wednesday, and Twitter couldn’t help but make light of the entire situation.

“hello literally everyone,” the @Twitter handle tweeted after two hours of the social media outage.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The thread of replies have been entertaining, to say the least. WhatsApp tweeted a friendly “hello!” to which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said “thought this was supposed to be encrypted…” likely to remind people of the controversy surrounding WhatsApp’s privacy policy.

There’s also a rumor going around that Facebook.com‘s domain is for sale, and Dorsey wasted no time expressing his interest in buying the platform.

“how much?” he tweeted in response to a screenshot of the rumored sale.

However, according to Whois.com, a verified domain availability site, registration for Facebook’s domain isn’t actually for sale, and the domain is good through March 30, 2030.

Outages of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram started around 8:30 a.m. PT., and they came back around 3:00 p.m. PT.