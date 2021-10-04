Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asks ‘how much?’ for Facebook domain

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Facebook-owned products were down for hours on Wednesday, and Twitter couldn’t help but make light of the entire situation.
“hello literally everyone,” the @Twitter handle tweeted after two hours of the social media outage.
The thread of replies have been entertaining, to say the least. WhatsApp tweeted a friendly “hello!” to which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said “thought this was supposed to be encrypted…” likely to remind people of the controversy surrounding WhatsApp’s privacy policy.
There’s also a rumor going around that Facebook.com‘s domain is for sale, and Dorsey wasted no time expressing his interest in buying the platform.
“how much?” he tweeted in response to a screenshot of the rumored sale.
However, according to Whois.com, a verified domain availability site, registration for Facebook’s domain isn’t actually for sale, and the domain is good through March 30, 2030.
Outages of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram started around 8:30 a.m. PT., and they came back around 3:00 p.m. PT.