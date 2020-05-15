Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $10 million to Oakland to provide laptops, internet access for kids

OAKLAND (KRON) – Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced Friday he is donating $10 million to help buy computers for kiddos, provide internet access, and help bridge the digital divide in Oakland.

Dorsey made the announcement Friday morning after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted a profile on an Oakland student who “is one of the 25,000 who lack consistent access to the internet or a computer. Every student deserves the ability to learn from home.”

“$10mm to give EVERY single child in Oakland access to a laptop and internet in their homes, closing the digital divide. Heard Mayor @LibbySchaaf and @OUSDNews’ call and funding immediately. Thank you!” Dorsey tweeted.

$10mm to give EVERY single child in Oakland access to a laptop and internet in their homes, closing the digital divide. Heard Mayor @LibbySchaaf and @OUSDNews’ call and funding immediately. Thank you! https://t.co/BBqFZHtS4I — jack (@jack) May 15, 2020

Mayor Schaaf shared the exciting update while speaking with the KRON4 Morning News, calling Dorsey’s donation a “gamechanger” for the entire Oakland Undivided campaign.

You can watch her full inteview below:

Latest Stories: