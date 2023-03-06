SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter appears to be functioning properly again after experiencing technical difficulties on Monday morning with error messages appearing for web links posted in tweets. When clicking on links included in tweets, many users were greeted with a link that popped up reading “errors,” with the message, “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information.”

A tweet posted on the Twitter Support account read “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Users on Twitter were also reporting widespread issues with tweets displaying images and videos. Tweetdeck, Twitter’s monitoring and social media dashboard was also apparently down Monday morning.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Twitter has experienced a massive downsizing of staff in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company late last year. The Tesla CEO laid off thousands of staff members and many more chose to resign rather than sign a pledge to “go hardcore” or leave the company.

In a tweeted response Monday morning, Musk said, “This platform is so brittle (sigh),” adding that the problem “Will be fixed shortly.” As of shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, all the features that had experienced problems earlier appeared to be working again.