SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Health experts are concerned, saying Twitter’s decision to drop the COVID-19 misinformation policy could have dire consequences, with people getting incorrect information on Twitter that could guide their own health decisions.

During the peak of the pandemic there were a lot of misinformation and false claims posted online about vaccinations and COVID, so most social media apps like Twitter started verifying posts related to it and putting an informational warnings up.

Twitter users are already testing out Twitter’s hands off approach.

This is happening right as we are in the holiday season when COVID tends to spread more — nationwide we are seeing an average of 38,000 new cases a day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

These are far lower numbers than last winter, but people are also testing and reporting less.

Some doctors are posting warnings asking people to get off Twitter now.

This is one of many decisions by new owner Elon Musk that has scared away big users and advertisers.

Musk also let many banned users back on the platform, including former President Donald Trump and current Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

The representative was among one of the first to post misinformation about COVID on Twitter.

We will have to see where the COVID conversation goes on Twitter — it’s likely going to be a free-for-all, a lot like early pandemic days.

Doctors are hoping people remember to fact-check the health information they read online.