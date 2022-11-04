The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People identifying themselves as now-former employees of San Francisco-based Twitter are taking to the platform using the #LoveWhereYouWorked to express sadness over the mass layoffs reportedly happening at the social media giant today.

The mass layoffs come as Elon Musk has taken control of the company with the intention of making a number of changes, such as charging a monthly subscription for users to be verified and liberalizing the platform’s policies on free speech after a number of high-profile bans of users, such as former U.S. President Donald Trump.

One tweeter, Emily Katleman, stated she’s worked at the company for “9 years and 1 week.”

“It’s been a ride,” the tweet states. “Forever grateful for the friendships and life lessons learned along the way. Once a Tweep, forever a Tweep.”

Another, Rachel Bonn, was a content marketing manager who lives in Mill Valley, according to her LinkedIn. A tweet shows her with a picture of her with her 9-month old son and states she’s 8 months pregnant now. The picture, the tweet states, was taken at Twitter’s office in San Francisco.

“Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old,” the tweet states. “Just got cut off from laptop access #LoveWhereYouWorked.”

Yash Agarwal was a public policy associate with Twitter, his LinkedIn states.

“Just got laid off,” a tweet from the 25-year-old states. “Bird App, it was an absolute honor, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture.”

DJ Capobianco was a senior manager of research at Twitter, his LinkedIn states.

A tweet includes a picture of a wooden block with the No. 9 on it in front of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

“Grabbed the block for one last win,” the tweet states. “Been absolutely the ride of my lifetime. I’ll be forever grateful. #LoveWhereYouWorked.”

Some Twitter employees are suing, alleging that the layoffs violate federal and state laws.