SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In addition to rolling out its new subscription Twitter Blue service on Monday, Twitter has also introduced a number of other color-coded check marks for accounts that formerly had blue checks.

Twitter gold checkmarks and Twitter gray checkmarks

The social media platform has begun replacing blue checkmarks and the “official” label for businesses with a gold checkmark, it announced in a tweet. Later in the week, Twitter said it will be rolling out a gray checkmark for “government and multilateral accounts.”

Twitter blue

Twitter announced the relaunch of Twitter Blue on Monday, an $8 a month service ($11 for iOS) that offers a number of subscriber-only features. In addition to the blue checkmark, it includes features like “rocket to the top of replies, mentions and search,” posting longer videos and seeing half the ads. Apart from the blue checkmark, all of the services for Twitter Blue are currently listed as “coming soon” in the tweet thread announcing them.

“When you subscribe you’ll get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after your account has been reviewed),” read a subsequent tweet on the matter.