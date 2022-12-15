SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dozens of former Twitter custodians marched on the company’s headquarters asking that the social media giant and its owner, Elon Musk, allow them to go back to work.

When Musk took over Twitter, he laid off almost half of the company’s staff, which now includes custodians who worked at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. On Thursday, they asked for their jobs back.

Former custodians at Twitter are asking that the company and the subcontractor they used to work for allow them to return to their jobs. These workers, many of whom stayed on the job throughout the coronavirus pandemic, were laid off with very little notice.

These workers say they are now facing uncertain futures. Carolina Ayala was among those who were let go.

“As a mom, I want to put a smile on my children’s face, but with the reality I’m facing right now, my children are on this journey with me on what’s to come, and there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Ayala said.

Before the march, many of the city’s elected officials showed support for the workers. San Francisco Mayor London Breed says that the city is ready to talk with Twitter and Elon Musk to help these people get back to work.

“We are asking the executives and the new owner of Twitter to be compassionate, to be understanding and to work with this community that has shown up for this company day in and day out to do the right thing,” Breed said.