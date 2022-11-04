SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Widespread Twitter layoffs that began on Thursday have resulted in the San Francisco-based social media platform letting go of about half of its workforce, according to the New York Times. About 3,700 jobs have been eliminated, the Times is reporting.

The layoffs are the latest move Twitter has made following Elon Musk acquiring the company last week in a $44 billion deal. According to the Times, the cuts hit across numerous divisions of the company including engineering, machine learning, trust and safety, content moderation and sales and advertising.

On Twitter, as former employees took to the platform to vent their sorrow at being so abruptly dismissed, some users announced that their whole teams had been cut.

Prior to Musk acquiring the company, Twitter had about 7,500 employees. The Times story describes the layoff process as “haphazard,” and reported that laid off employees began losing access to their email accounts late Thursday. Some, however, were apparently still able to access the company’s Slack channels. Some overseas staff in Britain and Ireland apparently learned they’d been let go in the middle of the night.

“So grateful this is happening at 3am,” tweeted Chris Younie, whose Twitter bio says he worked in Entertainment Partnerships for the platform. “Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys.” His tweet was accompanied by photos apparently showing him shut out of his laptop and company email.

On Friday, Twitter’s new owner tweeted that the company had experienced a “massive drop in revenue,” putting the blame on activist groups putting pressure on advertisers. He also changed his Twitter bio from “Chief Twit” to “Twitter Complain Hotline Operator.”