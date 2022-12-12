SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter will remove all legacy blue check marks from users’ accounts in a few months, according to Elon Musk. The Twitter owner tweeted out that legacy check marks would be removed the same day the social media platform rolled out its new, revamped subscription service.

“In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks,” Musk tweeted. “The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical.”

A Twitter Blue subscription is available for $8 a month and in addition to a blue checkmark, also comes with editing abilities and 1080p video uploads. The service is $11 a month if purchased on an Apple device.

The rollout of the new subscription service was halted last month after fake accounts fooled users by assuming the identity of celebrities like LeBron James and corporate accounts like Eli Lilly. With the rollout of the new service Monday, legacy blue check accounts are designated by a blue check with a caption reading, “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

“The wording is mine lol,” Musk tweeted at one point Monday. Musk also made headlines Monday after appearing onstage in San Francisco with comedian Dave Chappelle and being greeted with a chorus of boos at the Chase Center.

“Technically, it was 90% cheers and 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter),” Musk tweeted. “It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”