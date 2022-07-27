OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter has scrapped its plan to open an office in Oakland, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg on Wednesday. The move is a part of cost-cutting measures implemented by the company in several markets.

The social media giant had signed a lease to open an office in Downtown Oakland at 1330 Broadway Street, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Now, that will not happen.

Twitter will also reduce its office size in several major cities around the world, including San Francisco. According to Bloomberg, Twitter will move out of its office on 10th Street but keep its headquarters at Market Street.

Twitter’s office sizes will reduce in New York City, Mumbai, Dublin and Tokyo in addition to San Francisco, per Bloomberg. The company is also considering closing offices in Sydney, Seoul, Madrid, Hamburg and other cities.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk submitted a $44 Million dollar bid to buy Twitter, but later decided to walk away from the deal. Twitter since sued Musk, who claimed he back away from the deal because Twitter hadn’t given him sufficient information about bots on the platform. A trial is set to happen in October.