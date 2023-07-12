(KRON) — Twitter is facing a half a billion dollar class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of former employees. The suit claims the tech giant refused to pay them at least $500 million in promised severance funds, a Reuters report said.

The suit was filed Wednesday in San Francisco federal court by Courtney McMillian, who was responsible for Twitter’s employee benefit programs. McMilian says she was laid off in January along with thousands of other Twitter employees worldwide.

McMilian’s suit alleges that Twitter created a severance plan in 2019 which promised most laid off workers two months of base pay as well as one additional week of pay for each full year of service. However, Twitter provided only one month of severance pay to most workers, and some didn’t receive anything at all, the suit claims.

The suit comes nine months after reports surfaced that Twitter would lay off half of the tech company’s work force. A suit was brought against Twitter for those layoffs in November 2022.

KRON On is streaming now

Twitter is also facing several lawsuits nationwide from real-estate companies who claim the Musk-led operation stopped paying rent on several of its properties.