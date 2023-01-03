SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter is facing another complaint of an unpaid bill, and this time, it’s here in San Francisco, according to a complaint filed in San Francisco County Superior Court.

The company is being sued by Columbia Property Trust, LLC, the owner and landlord of the building at 650 California St. in San Francisco for unpaid rent in the amount of $136,260. The company is also seeking interest on the monetary damages and attorney’s fees.

This isn’t the first time the company has come under fire for not paying its bills. In mid-December, the New York Times reported that Twitter had not paid rent at any of it’s global offices in weeks.

KRON4 reached out to Columbia Property Trust for comment on the suit, but the company declined. A call to Twitter headquarters for comment was not immediately returned.