Twitter to allow some employees to work from home forever: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nearly two months after stay-at-home orders were enacted across the Bay Area amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Twitter is allowing some of its employees to make it a permanent move.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed employees Tuesday telling them that they’d be allowed to work from home permanently, even after local shelter-in-place orders are lifted, BuzzFeed News reports.
Twitter employees whose jobs require physical presence will still be required in house.
Twitter had been one of the first local tech companies allowing its workers to work from home, alongside Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others.
In his email to BuzzFeed News, Dorsey said it’s unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September, and that business travel would be canceled until then with a few exceptions.
Earlier Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed had thanked Dorsey on Twitter for a multi-million dollar donation to the GIVE2SF Response and Recovery Fund.
Most recently, Facebook and Google had announced its employees will be working from home for the rest of the year amid the pandemic.
