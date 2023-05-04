(KRON) — Two 10-year-old girls were reported missing by Fremont police on Thursday night.

Dhaneissa Set and Nailah Johnson are both missing from the area of Celia Court. They were both described as Asian females who are 4-foot-7 and 50 pounds.

Set has long, straight, dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Johnson has long, curly, dark hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white-and-tan letterman jacket with a white hood, blue jeans, black-and-white Converse shoes and a light gray backpack.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800 and dial option 3. Calling 9-1-1 is also an option in an emergency.