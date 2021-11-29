Two 13-year-olds arrested in separate Bay Area carjackings

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Two 13-year-old boys were arrested on the same day in connection to separate Bay Area carjackings.

One of the 13-year-old boys was driving a stolen car on L Street in Antioch when he lead police officers on a chase at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, according to the Antioch Police Department.

The car had been previously stolen by gun-wielding assailants in Oakland.

The young driver was chased by police from Antioch to Oakley until he crashed into a decorative boulder outside a Starbucks coffee shop on Main Street. The boy, who is from Concord, ran from the smashed-up vehicle.

Police eventually found the boy hiding in a nearby neighborhood and arrested him.

Over in San Leandro, another 13-year-old boy was arrested at 9 a.m. Sunday in connection to a second carjacking.

The San Leandro Police Department said the boy was sitting in a stolen vehicle with several other juveniles next to a Walmart store at 15555 Hesperian Blvd. The car had been stolen from a pizza delivery man on Lexington Avenue two days earlier.

“The victim, in this case, was forcefully removed from his vehicle by four suspects while delivering pizza. While this was occurring, one suspect produced a firearm and demanded the victim’s car keys,” SLPD wrote.

Patrol officers watched the group of suspected car thieves walk inside the Walmart.

By the time the group left Walmart, they were surrounded by law enforcement.

The 13-year-old boy, in addition to a 12-year-old, were arrested. The other juveniles in the group were returned to their families.

“We are thankful to have alert officers who share information with one and other. In this case, our midnight officers presented this investigation to our dayshift officers who diligently looked for and found the carjacked vehicle,” police Lt. Matt Barajas said.

None of the juveniles’ names were released by police because they are minors.