Two 14-year-olds arrested in San Francisco shooting case

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two minors have been arrested in the shooting of a 16-year-old in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Officer Niccole Pacchetti of the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4 that around 5:09 p.m. Monday, Bayview Station officers responded to the 600 block of Arkansas Street after being notified by ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection system.

The officers discovered spent shell casings, and were notified of a 16-year-old male victim who was dropped off at a local hospital after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers later determined the victim was related to the shooting. 

Later, they located two 14-year-old males, who were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.

