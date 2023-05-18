Images of Alicya Estrada and Garion Jackson from the Pinole Police Department.

(KRON) — Two 15-year-olds were reported missing by the Pinole Police Department on Thursday.

Alicya Estrada was last seen at Pinole Valley High School on Wednesday. She was described by police as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 142 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-and-blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Garion Jackson was also last seen at the same high school on Wednesday. He is Black, 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and black pants.

Pinole Valley High School is located at 2900 Pinole Valley Road. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (510) 724-1111.