PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two 19-year-old men were arrested last week in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries in Pleasant Hill earlier this month, according to a Pleasant Hill PD social media post. The arrest concerns incidents that occurred overnight between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, 2023 when multiple vehicles were burglarized in the Ellinwood area.

An investigation into the case was launched with PHPD patrol officers and detectives. A suspect vehicle was identified and stolen property was tracked to two different locations in Antioch and Elk Grove, according to the post.

Surveillance was conducted and the suspect vehicle was seen at both locations. Search warrants for both locations were attained.

On Feb. 9, a joint group of PHPD officers, detectives, K9 officers, the drone team and the CSI team served warrants at both locations. A search resulted in stolen property being recovered from the auto burglaries.

Evidence of the crimes were also recovered, including:

Window punches

Gloves

Face masks

A handgun magazine and ammunition

A credit card embosser

(Photo: Pleasant Hill PD)

During the search warrant service, two suspects were identified and interviewed. One was a 19-year-old man from Antioch, the second a 19-year-old man from Elk Grove. PHPD detectives are actively working to return the stolen property to the victims in this case, police said. Results from the investigation will be forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for review and filing of appropriate charges.