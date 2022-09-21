PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were detained in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon earlier this month, the Pleasant Hill Police Department announced in a news release. Police are investigating an incident on Sept. 9 around 10:55 p.m. in Pleasant Oaks Park where shots were fired by two suspects.

The two juvenile victims at the scene were not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered, along with bullets that had struck buildings and cars, according to police. Two semi-automatic handguns were used in this incident.

The suspects were identified as Saul Jimenez of Antioch and Alexander Martinez-Narcurena of Pittsburg. Both men are 19 years old.

On Sept. 11, Jimenez was taken into custody without incident after authorities served a search warrant at his Antioch home where the firearm and vehicle used in the crime were recovered. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office filed felony charges of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Jimenez is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility, police said. His bail is set at $680,000.

Martinez-Narcurena was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Authorities served a search warrant at his Pittsburg residence where evidence connected to the crime was recovered. A high-capacity handgun magazine, ammunition, and other related evidence were recovered.

Police said Martinez-Narcurena was also booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. The District Attorney’s office is expected to formally file charges at a later time.

Pleasant Oaks Park is located at 2 Santa Barbara Road.