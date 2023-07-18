Tickets for the Mega Millions lottery is seen June 23, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Mega Millions numbers were drawn on Tuesday night, and while no Californians won the $640 million jackpot, two lucky players did cash in.

There were two tickets sold that matched the five winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Those tickets are worth $287,200 each.

Both were purchased in the Bay Area. One was bought at Shell, located at 1091 East Capitol Expressway in San Jose. Another was bought at M&A Lakeside Market at 136 14th Street in Oakland.

The gas station in San Jose is in the south part of the city, just east of Los Lagos Golf Course. The market in Oakland is just off Lake Merritt, near Lake Chalet Bar & Grill.

Nobody matched four of the winning numbers with the Mega Ball. There were 199 people that had four numbers, which is worth $450.

Anyone looking to get lucky with the lottery has another chance to do so on Wednesday. The Powerball jackpot is estimated to break $1 billion, one of the highest in U.S. history.