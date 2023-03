SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire early Sunday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a structure fire broke out at History Park. The intersection of Phelan Avenue and Senter Road is closed to traffic, fire officials said.

Photo: San Jose Fire Department Photo: San Jose Fire Department Photo: San Jose Fire Department

KRON On is streaming news live now

Firefighters are advising drivers not to drive over any fire hoses.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON for updates.