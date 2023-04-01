SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fire that broke out early Saturday morning at a vacant commercial restaurant is now contained, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

A two-alarm fire broke out around 3 a.m. on the 2000 block of North First Street, SJFD said. San Jose firefighters were able to contain the fire at the vacant restaurant at around 4 a.m.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Crews remained on scene and North First Street was closed for around one hour, SJFD said. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.